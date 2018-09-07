IGI Airport and Jewar Airport to be Connected Via 40 Km Elevated Road

The Yamuna Authority is in the process of conducting a study on connectivity options between the proposed Jewar airport in Greater Noida to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. One of the options being considered, according to TOI report, is a 40km long elevated road. Arunveer Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) stated in the report that the authority has been forming the ‘terms of reference’ to decide on the best-suited public transport system, which would include Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), Bus Rapid Transit, Pod Taxi, Metrino, Hyperloop, Tram and others. A metro rail option, however, will not be taken into consideration.National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which was earlier in charge of the feasibility study, had limited itself from studying only the Rapid Metro option citing technical reasons, said YEIDA officials. To conduct the study on various transport options, the YEIDA is currently floating an e-tender to rope in a new consultant. The job role for the new consultant will include suggesting revenue estimates, funding patterns, etc. YEIDA officials also say that the new road connectivity would help improve transportation from Delhi, Noida and other areas.By the year 2020, it is expected that the number of passengers in transit at IGI airport would reach 80-85 million. Currently, the annual passenger transit number clocks in at around 60 million, while the annual passenger capacity itself is around 62 million. However, once the Jewar Airport in Noida is constructed and ready to function, it will become the second international airport in the national capital region and significantly ease the load on IGI airport. Construction on the Jewar Airport is expected to begin by the end of 2018.