IMA Scam Accused Mansoor Khan's Jaguar and Range Rover Rotting in Police Station

IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan's Jaguar XF and Range Rover are rotting in a police station. I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mansoor Khan’s properties and cars were seized by the authorities after he fled the country, earlier this year. While the police have arrested the main accused since then, his vehicles were recently spotted at a police station in deplorable conditions, a report said. The picture, shared by Team-BHP member shows both vehicles parked outside a police station, and while the exact location of the station is not known, both the vehicles are parked right on the side of the road. Notably, the vehicles were seized in June 2019.

Both the Jaguar XF and the Range Rover were in deplorable condition, with a thick layer of dust settled on them. Mansoor Khan is the main accused in the IMA scam that involved more than 23,000 investors. After he fled to the UAE, his properties were raided and sealed by authorities. His movable properties, like cars, were impounded.

As per reports, before Khan was nabbed, he would use the two expensive vehicles for daily movement. The black Jaguar XF was his favourite and both the Jaguar and the Range Rover were seized from a parking spot of the Bengaluru airport. The car was used by Mansoor to reach the airport when he fled the country and took refuge in UAE.

The Range Rover used by Khan sports a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 255 Bhp and peak torque of 600 Nm. The Jaguar XF on the other hand has a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 177 Bhp and peak torque of 430 Nm.

