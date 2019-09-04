Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

IMA Scam Accused Mansoor Khan's Jaguar and Range Rover Rotting in Police Station

The luxury cars were used by Mansoor to reach the airport when he fled the country and took refuge in UAE.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMA Scam Accused Mansoor Khan's Jaguar and Range Rover Rotting in Police Station
Mansoor Khan's luxury cars. (Image: Team BHP)
Loading...

IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan's Jaguar XF and Range Rover are rotting in a police station. I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mansoor Khan’s properties and cars were seized by the authorities after he fled the country, earlier this year. While the police have arrested the main accused since then, his vehicles were recently spotted at a police station in deplorable conditions, a report said. The picture, shared by Team-BHP member shows both vehicles parked outside a police station, and while the exact location of the station is not known, both the vehicles are parked right on the side of the road. Notably, the vehicles were seized in June 2019.

Both the Jaguar XF and the Range Rover were in deplorable condition, with a thick layer of dust settled on them. Mansoor Khan is the main accused in the IMA scam that involved more than 23,000 investors. After he fled to the UAE, his properties were raided and sealed by authorities. His movable properties, like cars, were impounded.

As per reports, before Khan was nabbed, he would use the two expensive vehicles for daily movement. The black Jaguar XF was his favourite and both the Jaguar and the Range Rover were seized from a parking spot of the Bengaluru airport. The car was used by Mansoor to reach the airport when he fled the country and took refuge in UAE.

The Range Rover used by Khan sports a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 255 Bhp and peak torque of 600 Nm. The Jaguar XF on the other hand has a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 177 Bhp and peak torque of 430 Nm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram