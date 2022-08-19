In A First, Daily Passenger Count on Western Railway’s Mumbai AC Train Services Crosses 1 Lakh Mark

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Western Railway recorded new high in patronage by carrying 1.06 lakh passengers on a single day on August 16 as against the earlier record of 89,891 commuters on August 8. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that since the past few months, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains.

The total passengers travelling by AC locals in the month of April, May, June and July 2022 were 6.61 lakh, 11.18 lakh, 13.44 lakh and 14.51 lakh respectively while in the current month, 8.40 lakh passengers have travelled till August 16.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Cancels 120 Trains Today on August 19

The daily passengers booked on August 16 alone was 1.06 lakh, which is a record in itself. This figure is 19% more as compared to the previous best of 89,891 daily passengers booked on August 8 and 25% higher than the figure of 85,231 daily passengers booked on July 4.

Thakur stated that more and more passengers are patronising these AC locals and to meet this increasing demand, Western Railway is taking all possible efforts to introduce more AC local services. In the recent past, WR had introduced 8 more AC local services August 8, taking the total to 48 services.

10 ADDITIONAL AC LOCAL TRAINS BY CENTRAL RAILWAY

Recently Central Railway also introduced 10 additional AC local trains. Out of these 10 AC local trains, 4 trains will run on the Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur route, 4 trains will run on the Thane-CSMT-Thane route and the remaining 2 will run on the Kalyan-CSMT-Kalyan route. 56 AC local trains are running on the Central Railway line and after the inclusion of 10 new AC locals, this number will increase to 66.

Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti announced the increase of 10 AC local services on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. The existing 56 AC services on the Central Railway line have received tremendous response from the passengers and the footfall of passengers has increased rapidly. There has been a sharp rise in the number of AC local train passengers since May 5 when the Ministry of Railways slashed ticket prices by almost 50 per cent. Therefore, Railways has decided to increase the number of AC local trains.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here