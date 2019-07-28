In Conversation With Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India: Watch Video
In order to understand the market sentiment from the point of a giant auto manufacturer like Volkswagen, we got in touch with Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
The entire automotive industry in India is going through a lot, be it the new safety norms coming in, the new emission regulations, revised tax structures, talks over the scrappage police, incentivizing the electric vehicles and the list goes on. As a result, there is a steep decrease in terms of sales clocked by both passenger and commercial vehicles alike and in order to understand the market sentiment from the point of a giant auto manufacturer like Volkswagen, we got in touch with Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
In our conversation, Steffen talks about the shift towards BS-VI saying that in order to achieve that target, “It’s a big investment for the whole industry as we have jumped one step in between. All these investments will have to be covered by one or the other. You really have to see what the consequences for the industry are and also as at the end of the day you have to live with the consequences.” Adding, “I don’t see a lot of investment from the government. The majority is being covered by the automotive industry and subsequently, also then partially, by the customer.”
On being asked about where does he see the new emission norm steering the industry towards, Steffen said, “Diesels will most likely go out of the market in most of the categories because it simply doesn’t make a business case for a customer to purchase these vehicles. We are assuming a cost increase of Rs 1.5 lakh (per BS-VI compliant diesel vehicle).”
However, Steffen also approves of the steps being taken towards revising the minimum safety requirements in cars saying that it is a “right move” as “safety is an essential part of individual mobility. Fortunately, I can say that Volkswagen has nothing to change because, from the starting point, this (safety) is ingrained in our DNA.”
That’s not it, Steffen also spills the beans on what their future strategy is for the Indian market and how SUVs are going to dominate in the coming years, and more. You can watch our conversation in the video below.
WATCH VIDEO:
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Judgementall Hai Kya Gets Average Opening, Arjun Patiala Day 1 Box Office is Disappointing
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts