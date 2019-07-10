In Conversation with 22Kymco – A Promising Two-Wheeler Giant Set to Enter India

The automotive sector in India is going through a transitional phase. There is just so much happening that it can take a while to wrap your head around all the developments, visions and promises that are being made by the government as well as the auto manufacturers right now. But if you had to sum it all up, you can pretty much say it with surety that the future will be one that is powered by electric vehicles. However, different people state different timelines as to when that could be a reality.

But if you were to focus on what’s happening right now, then India is expected to have a large portion of electric vehicles being sold by 2025 and as a result there are lots of auto manufacturers around the world who are taking interest in this market, especially since 2025 is one of the most aggressive timelines for adaptation of electric vehicles in the world. The biggest advancements towards this have been in the two-wheeler space, especially when it comes to scooters.

Kymco – a Taiwan-based company where they have been amongst the top four sellers for 18 years and operate sell their products in over 100 countries around the world – has been planning to enter India for a long time and has been waiting for the right moment. So much so, that they have been eyeing an opportunity for around 20 years now. Their Ionex technology is perhaps one of the most practical and well-thought-out battery-swapping technology available out there.

Then, there’s 22Motors who surprised us all with their prototype electric scooter called Flow in 2017. However, they have taken their own sweet time to perfect their final production-ready version of the scooter. What’s interesting is that their battery-swapping technology was almost identical to Kymco’s Ionex.

Now, both the companies have come together in the form of the 22 Kymco where both the companies are finally ready to have a full-fledged attempt on the Indian two-wheeler market. They have launched three products that will hit the roads in the second half of this year.

With so much going on and with so many developments taking place at 22 Kymco, we got into a special conversation with Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco and Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder of 22 Motors, to find out more about their plans and how they are planning to change the Indian scooter market.

WATCH VIDEO: