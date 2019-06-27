In Conversation with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu on Road Safety, Pollution and BS-VI
We got a chance to interact with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu and understand what they think of the BS-VI technology and how it will help reduce the pollution in India?
Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.
Honda recently introduced the new BS-VI compliant Activa 125 in India. Apart from a few mechanical tweaks to the engine, such as the introduction of new programmed fuel injection to meet with the new emission norms, Honda has retained most of its features from the previous generation. The scooter also gets a new silent starter system and a new digital analogue meter as well.
At the launch of the Activa BS-VI were brand ambassadors of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India – Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, leading Bollywood actors. We got a chance to interact with them and understand what they think of the BS-VI technology and how it will help reduce the pollution in India and also the road safety problem in India.
The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.
