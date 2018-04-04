English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation with Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco on Ionex and India Plans

Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco speaks about the expansion plans of the company as they aim to enter 20 new countries, launch 10 new models in the next three years and enter India.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:April 4, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco. (Photo: Kymco)
Kymco is a Taiwan-based company with their headquarters situated in Kaohsiung City. They initially made parts for Honda but decided to part ways in 1963 which gave birth to the brand. And throughout the next half-century and more that followed, Kymco is now the biggest two-wheeler seller in Taiwan. And, they have been at the top for in Taiwan for about 18 years now. As per the company, they hold about 40 percent two-wheeler market share and as Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco told News18. "(We) have an expertise in scooters. We currently sell in over 100 countries in the world and about half of our revenue is from overseas market."

In a conversation with us, Allen Ko also spoke about the expansion plans of Kymco as they aim to enter 20 new countries and launch 10 new models in the next three years, most of which are expected to be electric. He also confirms that one of their biggest targets is the Indian market and they are counting on Ionex to help Kymco set base in a market like India.

Watch our full conversation below.

 
If you want to know more about the Ionex and how it could be the right platform for India, click here.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
