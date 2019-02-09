English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation With Andy Whydell, ZF on the Future of Autonomous Cars and Electric Vehicles
ZF Friedrichshafen AG is one of the global leaders when it comes to making progress towards a future of electric and autonomous vehicles. We got into a conversation with Andy Whydell who is the Vice President of Systems Product Planning for the Active and Passive Safety Division at ZF to know how would it all unfold.
Andy Whydell, Vice President of Systems Product Planning, Active and Passive Safety, ZF Friedrichshafen AG. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...
When it comes to the future of automobiles, Andy Whydell who is the Vice President of Systems Product Planning for the Active and Passive Safety Division at ZF Friedrichshafen AG puts it simply, that it will be a case of ‘CASE’, which means – Connected, Autonomous, Safe and Electric. He further adds that Autonomous and Electric are the two big directions in which the industry is headed and the developments in both these fields will take place simultaneously.
Our conversation began at CES 2019 where ZF was showcasing their next generation of supercomputers called as the ZF ProAI RoboThink which, as you can read here, massively changes how the future of automobiles is going to be like by providing access to other OEMs to tweak around the hardware and software in order to have the best usage of the service. That’s not it, ZF was also kind enough to let us be driven around in an Autonomous car that operated within a confined space and was powered by the same ProAI RoboThink.
Watch Video Below:
That’s not it, ZF also provided us with a closer look at the upcoming e.GO people mover that packs a lot of the features that one would call as ‘futuristic’ and is entering production later this year proving that the ‘future’ isn’t all that far away.
On being asked on how the definition of ‘safety’ has evolved over the years, Andy says, “previously, the safety measures were to protect the occupants of the car after the crash has taken place with things like airbags but now it is more about preventing the crash in the first place with the use of advanced sensors and intelligent systems on board the car. This not only makes the occupants of the vehicle safer but also the pedestrians on the road.”
We also asked how autonomous vehicles are going to make their way onto public roads, what makes a car smart and how does India be a part of this revolution taking place across the globe. Catch all of this and more in our conversation straight from CES 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Our conversation began at CES 2019 where ZF was showcasing their next generation of supercomputers called as the ZF ProAI RoboThink which, as you can read here, massively changes how the future of automobiles is going to be like by providing access to other OEMs to tweak around the hardware and software in order to have the best usage of the service. That’s not it, ZF was also kind enough to let us be driven around in an Autonomous car that operated within a confined space and was powered by the same ProAI RoboThink.
Watch Video Below:
That’s not it, ZF also provided us with a closer look at the upcoming e.GO people mover that packs a lot of the features that one would call as ‘futuristic’ and is entering production later this year proving that the ‘future’ isn’t all that far away.
On being asked on how the definition of ‘safety’ has evolved over the years, Andy says, “previously, the safety measures were to protect the occupants of the car after the crash has taken place with things like airbags but now it is more about preventing the crash in the first place with the use of advanced sensors and intelligent systems on board the car. This not only makes the occupants of the vehicle safer but also the pedestrians on the road.”
We also asked how autonomous vehicles are going to make their way onto public roads, what makes a car smart and how does India be a part of this revolution taking place across the globe. Catch all of this and more in our conversation straight from CES 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Screenplay of Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part of Oscars Library
- Alia Bhatt Showers Love on 'Didi' Deepika Padukone, Calls Her A Beautiful Soul
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results