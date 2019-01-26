English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation With CS Santosh, Rally Racer: Team Hero MotoSports

We got a chance to catch up with CS Santosh and talk about his experience in previous rallies, Hero's improved motorcycle for the 2019 Dakar and his journey to becoming a racer.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
(Image: CS Santosh/Twitter)
CS Santosh is a name synonymous with Indian racing. He's been racing motorcycles for more than a decade and is the only Indian to complete the gruelling Dakar Rally thrice. He's a part of the Hero MotoSports Team Rally. We got a chance to catch up with him and talk about his experience in previous rallies, Hero's improved motorcycle for the 2019 Dakar and his journey to becoming a racer. Widely regarded as the most gruelling race on the planet, the Dakar Rally, flagged off its 41st edition at Lima, the capital city of Peru. This edition of Dakar Rally marked the third year of participation for India’s Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport division of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The three riders of Hero MotoSports Team Rally – Oriol Mena (Competitor no. 7), Joaquim Rodrigues (Competitor no. 27) and India’s C S Santosh (Competitor no. 50) - rolled off the ceremonial podium on January 6th, 2019. Team Hero MotoSports took their much-improved Hero 450 RR bike to the 2019 Dakar. Apart from this, another big positive for the team is the comeback of Joaquim Rodrigues, who has undergone intensive rehabilitation after his injury at the Dakar last year.



| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
