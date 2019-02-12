English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation with Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants India

We got a chance to interact with Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants India, about their new AX7 range of products and how the company is targeting the Indian audience.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:February 12, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants India. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
There is increasing enthusiasm in the youth for riding higher cc bikes, and using the right lubricant is critical in ensuring the engine health of these bikes so recently Shell Lubricants launched a new semi-synthetic performance motorcycle engine oil in 10W-30 grade under the Shell Advance AX7 range for these motorcycles. We got a chance to interact with Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell, about the new AX7 range and how the company is targeting the Indian audience.

Shell lubricants are the number one lubricants company in the world and it has held this position since the last eleven years in terms of market share and as per Gareth, “India is a priority market.”

On being asked how India has become an important market for Shell over the years, then Gareth says, “Bikers are becoming more passionate and motorcycling is gaining popularity as a hobby.”

That’s not it, Gareth also tells us about their new AX7 range of products which they have launched in India. “There is increasing enthusiasm in the youth for riding higher CC (Cubic Capacity) bikes, and using the right lubricant is critical in ensuring the engine health of these bikes. So, recently Shell Lubricants launched a new semi-synthetic performance motorcycle engine oil in 10W-30 grade under the Shell Advance AX7 range for these motorcycles,” adds Gareth.

