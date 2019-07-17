In Conversation with Guillaume Gerondeau, VP, Transportation & Mobility Industry Asia, Dassault Systemes

Everybody in India is talking about electric vehicles, right from the policy makers to vehicle makers. With the announcement of a reduction in the GST on the electric vehicles and discontinuation of IC engine powered two-wheelers below 15 cc by 2025, the government of India and Niti Aayog has put everyone in a dicey situation. While there’s little or no resistance to the electric vehicles from industry, limited infrastructure and high vehicle cost has led to a negative buyer sentiment over the years.

We got in touch with Dassault Systemes’ Guillaume Gerondeau, VP, Transportation & Mobility Industry Asia to talk on Electric Cars, Autonomous Cars and Flying Cars as well as the importance of mobility in the Smart Cities. Gerondeau has worked more than 30 years in the automobile industry and realizes the digitization as the future of mobility and here’s his thoughts on a variety of topics.