1-min read

In Conversation with ISBK Racing: How to Become a Racer in India?

The motorcycle culture is growing faster than ever before in India and with that, it has brought with itself a lot of sport motorcycle enthusiast who wants to try their hand out at track days, and also wondering how does one become a racer in India? We try to find out in our conversation with ISBK Racing.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
In Conversation with ISBK Racing: How to Become a Racer in India?
What if we tell you there was a place that taught you to ride like this, and even better! (Photo: Abhijeet Singh)

We recently told you about the changing track day culture in India, wherein we spoke about how the track day culture actually began in our country, how the people attending them have changed over the years and also gave you suggestions about the best motorcycle for track days in India. It’s no secret that India loves sporty motorcycles but now what we are seeing is that people not only want it for the show-value. There are many who actually want to take this a step further and experience the experience that these motorcycles are meant to deliver. At the same time, the riders with such motorcycles are also looking for a safe place to push their machines to the maximum and also develop their riding skills in order to become not only faster but also safer.

The best people, then, to shed some more light on it are perhaps the folks at ISBK Racing, which is one of India’s leading track day organizer that sees hundreds of riders participate in their event over the course of the entire year as their track days are conducted at all the three major racer tracks in the country – Kari, MMRT, and the famous Buddha International Circuit.

We got in a conversation with Ajit Bhardwaj, who is the organizer at ISBK Racing, to understand the way one should take in order to become a racer in India. He also tells us about the different kinds of riders and motorcycles that attend the track days across the country and how should one take care of the funds and minimize the cost of track days.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 In-Depth Review: Roads, Race Track and Everything in Between

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

