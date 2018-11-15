English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation With Mahesh Rajoria – Head, Maruti Driving School on Aritra Introduction
According to Mahesh Rajoria, every year 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents in India and 80% of the road accidents are caused due to the driver’s fault.
Mahesh Rajoria, Head, Maruti Driving School. (Image: News18.com)
India is a country notorious for road accidents, resulting in maximum fatalities anywhere in the world on the road. One of the main reasons for such a high rate of accidents is lack of formal training in passenger and commercial vehicle drivers. Maruti Driving School is the largest formal organization operated in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer and various state governments. Mahesh Rajoria heads this chain of driving schools in India and we recently got in touch with him to understand the road safety scenario in India.
According to Mahesh Rajoria, every year 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents in India and 80% of the road accidents are caused due to the driver’s fault. Maruti Suzuki aims to reduce the road accidents by formalizing driving training and impart road safety education.
They recently introduced Aritra technology to take the driver training a step ahead. Aritra is an image sensing technology that reads the driver’s activity and understanding of road safety through various cameras and record it. It then analyzes what it capture and generates a report, helping both the trainer and trainee to understand the mistakes through technology.
Above is the embedded video of the driver training through Aritra and varied discussion on how to reduce road accidents in India, in conversation with Mahesh Rajoria, Head, Maruti Driving School and IDTR.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
