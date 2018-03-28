In Conversation With Marco Belli at the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Experience

Flat Track Racing, is one of the oldest forms of motorcycle racing and has its roots in the early 1900’s. Strangely, Indian motorsports enthusiasts are not acquainted with this form of highly technical motorsports. Harley-Davidson is one of the most winning factories in the circuit today, with several riders winning numerous accolades and the brand continues to show dedication towards the sport with the all-new American Flat Track racing team announced in early 2018.The American cruiser motorcycle manufacturer is now bringing this form of racing in India soon and held an inaugural experiential ride at the John Singh Speedway in Jaipur recently. We were part of the experience and learned quite a lot about this sport. Giving us a lowdown about the Flat Track racing was Marco Belli, Italian Flat Track Specialist, who also runs his own school named Di Traverso.The two day masterclass and training session was aimed at learning the tips and tricks from Marco Belli while been trained in the techniques of handling a Flat Track motorcycle. Flat Track racing calls for motorcycles that can cater to the unique requirements of the sport. For this purpose, four Harley-Davidson Street Rod motorcycles were specially customized by Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana Customs.Under his expertise, the modified 750 Street Rod showcased its versatility. The purpose-built Flat Track motorcycle came with modified handlebars, seat units, fuel tank, exhaust, wheels and tyres. Embedded is the conversation with Marco Belli, who discussed with us the nuance of the sports, his association with Valentino Rossi, and advice for budding racers.