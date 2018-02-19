English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation with Nishant Arya, Exec Director, JBM Group on 100% Electric Bus at Auto Expo 2018
We got into conversation with the Executive Director at JBM Group - Nishant Arya to understand the 100% Electric Bus launched at Auto Expo 2018.
JBM Solaris ECO-LIFE. (Image: JBM Solaris)
The theme of Auto Expo 2018 was future of mobility and along with many car manufacturers, commercial vehicle manufacturers also showcased their electric products. One such Commercial Vehicle companies - JBM Auto, showcased their 1st Make-in-India fully electric bus and we got into conversation with the Executive Director at JBM Group - Nishant Arya to understand the product better.
Nishant Arya spoke on a variety of topics including the infrastructure constraints in India regarding the electric mobility, range and charging of the 100% electric bus, association with Solaris and other pertinent issues. Here's our interview -
Also Watch
Nishant Arya spoke on a variety of topics including the infrastructure constraints in India regarding the electric mobility, range and charging of the 100% electric bus, association with Solaris and other pertinent issues. Here's our interview -
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street