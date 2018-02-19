In Conversation with Nishant Arya, Exec Director, JBM Group on 100% Electric Bus at Auto Expo 2018

The theme of Auto Expo 2018 was future of mobility and along with many car manufacturers, commercial vehicle manufacturers also showcased their electric products. One such Commercial Vehicle companies - JBM Auto, showcased their 1Make-in-India fully electric bus and we got into conversation with the Executive Director at JBM Group - Nishant Arya to understand the product better.Nishant Arya spoke on a variety of topics including the infrastructure constraints in India regarding the electric mobility, range and charging of the 100% electric bus, association with Solaris and other pertinent issues. Here's our interview -