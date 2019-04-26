Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

In Conversation with Pavan Shetty, Director – Porsche India on new 911, PWRS and More

We recently got a sit down with Pavan Shetty, Director- Porsche India, who talked on the newly launched 911, future of Porsche in India and the Porsche World Road Show.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Conversation with Pavan Shetty, Director – Porsche India on new 911, PWRS and More
Pavan Shetty, Director - Porsche India
Loading...
Porsche recently launched the 8-generation 911 in India. Revealed at the India’s only F1 track – the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi-NCR – the 911 promises more power and sporty design. The new 911 was launched during the Porsche World Road Show, a global extravaganza where customers get to drive Porsche cars and experience what makes Porsche such an iconic brand. The Porsche World Road Show returned to India after almost 7 Years and we got a chance to sit behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 and had a couple of laps on the track. We also got a chance to interact with Pavan Shetty, Director- Porsche India. He talked to us on a variety of topics including the newly launched 911 and what makes it so iconic car, the DNA and future of the Porsche brand and also the Porsche World Road Show. Here’s our interview video with Mr. Shetty.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram