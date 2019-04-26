In Conversation with Pavan Shetty, Director – Porsche India on new 911, PWRS and More

Porsche recently launched the 8-generation 911 in India. Revealed at the India’s only F1 track – the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi-NCR – the 911 promises more power and sporty design. The new 911 was launched during the Porsche World Road Show, a global extravaganza where customers get to drive Porsche cars and experience what makes Porsche such an iconic brand. The Porsche World Road Show returned to India after almost 7 Years and we got a chance to sit behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 and had a couple of laps on the track. We also got a chance to interact with Pavan Shetty, Director- Porsche India. He talked to us on a variety of topics including the newly launched 911 and what makes it so iconic car, the DNA and future of the Porsche brand and also the Porsche World Road Show. Here’s our interview video with Mr. Shetty.