In Conversation With Rajeev Chaba – President and MD, MG Motor India on Hector, EVs and More
We got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India at the unveiling of the Hector’s iSMART technology to discuss about MG Motor and its products in India.
Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India.
MG Motor (Morris Garages), the iconic 95 year old British brand will join the competitive Indian automobile market in June with the launch of the Hector SUV. The MG Hector Is said to be one of the well-connected technologically advanced product and MG recently showcased their iSMART Next Gen technology developed in partnership with global tech companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana, TomTom and Nuance.
The carmaker also unveiled other several industry-first features of Internet-enabled cars that will be available in the MG Hector. The iSMART Next Gen, which MG Motor calls the 'brain' of the car, will be housed in a 10.4” Head Unit. We got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India at the unveiling of the Hector’s technology to discuss about MG Motor and its products in India.
Rajeev Chaba talked about the upcoming Hector C-Segment SUV, iSMART connected technology, future of Electric Vehicles in India, History of MG brand and a host of other topics. Above is the embedded video of our conversation with Rajeev Chaba.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
