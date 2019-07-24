In Conversation With Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Jul 24, 2019 05:17 PM IST Auto Auto Share

Steffen Knapp, Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India talks to us about the changing Indian automotive scenario with new safety norms being mandated for cars to be sold in the country and stricter BS-VI emission norms soon set to kick in as well putting pressure on the entire automotive industry. Steffen also talks to us about what the government can do and how can the industry slowdown be reversed. And yes, we are also given a hint about what holds for India from the house of Volkswagen in the coming future.