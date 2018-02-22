English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018

We talk about BMW Motorrad's F 750 GS, F 850 GS, G 310 R, G 310 Gs and a lot more with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS at Auto Expo 2018. (Photo: News18.com)
BMW Group India had a lot going for them at the 2018 Auto Expo and rightly so, as they had one of the busiest stalls at India’s biggest bi-annual auto fest. This was because the company had three major brands showcasing their line up – BMW (the four-wheeler arm), BMW Motorrad (two-wheeler arm) and Mini. Interestingly, it was not about just product showcases for the German automaker at the Auto Expo as there was a slew of launches too.

When it came to BMW Motorrad, they had not one but two motorcycles that were launched into the Indian market – the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS which were launched at a price tag of Rs 12.3 and 13.7 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom). On top of this, they also showcased the highly anticipated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS as well. We get into a conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India to find out more about these motorcycles.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
