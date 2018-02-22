In Conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018

BMW Group India had a lot going for them at the 2018 Auto Expo and rightly so, as they had one of the busiest stalls at India’s biggest bi-annual auto fest. This was because the company had three major brands showcasing their line up – BMW (the four-wheeler arm), BMW Motorrad (two-wheeler arm) and Mini. Interestingly, it was not about just product showcases for the German automaker at the Auto Expo as there was a slew of launches too.When it came to BMW Motorrad, they had not one but two motorcycles that were launched into the Indian market – the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS which were launched at a price tag of Rs 12.3 and 13.7 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom). On top of this, they also showcased the highly anticipated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS as well. We get into a conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India to find out more about these motorcycles.