In Conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018
We talk about BMW Motorrad's F 750 GS, F 850 GS, G 310 R, G 310 Gs and a lot more with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018.
BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS at Auto Expo 2018. (Photo: News18.com)
BMW Group India had a lot going for them at the 2018 Auto Expo and rightly so, as they had one of the busiest stalls at India’s biggest bi-annual auto fest. This was because the company had three major brands showcasing their line up – BMW (the four-wheeler arm), BMW Motorrad (two-wheeler arm) and Mini. Interestingly, it was not about just product showcases for the German automaker at the Auto Expo as there was a slew of launches too.
When it came to BMW Motorrad, they had not one but two motorcycles that were launched into the Indian market – the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS which were launched at a price tag of Rs 12.3 and 13.7 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom). On top of this, they also showcased the highly anticipated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS as well. We get into a conversation with Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India to find out more about these motorcycles.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
