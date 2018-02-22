English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In Conversation with Vinay Harne, President-NPD, TVS Motors at Auto Expo 2018

We got in touch with Vinay Harne, President - NPD at TVS Motors to understand all the three products better, and also on the future strategy of TVS Motors.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Conversation with Vinay Harne, President-NPD, TVS Motors at Auto Expo 2018
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
TVS Motors – the indigenous two wheeler manufacturer from India went all-out at the Auto Expo 2018 to showcase their future products, all in sync with this year’s theme of ‘future of mobility’. TVS showcased India’s first Ethanol based vehicle – the Apache 200 FI Ethanol. The modified Apache 200 FI is ready to run on an 85% ethanol-petrol mix, subject to government’s initiation. Then there’s the new Zeppelin Cruiser with 400cc engine and a power boost function that will take on modern cruisers in India. Lastly, there’s the Creon all-electric scooter. We got in touch with Vinay Harne, President - NPD at TVS Motors to understand all the three products better, and also on the future strategy of TVS Motors.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You