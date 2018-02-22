In Conversation with Vinay Harne, President-NPD, TVS Motors at Auto Expo 2018

TVS Motors – the indigenous two wheeler manufacturer from India went all-out at the Auto Expo 2018 to showcase their future products, all in sync with this year’s theme of ‘future of mobility’. TVS showcased India’s first Ethanol based vehicle – the Apache 200 FI Ethanol. The modified Apache 200 FI is ready to run on an 85% ethanol-petrol mix, subject to government’s initiation. Then there’s the new Zeppelin Cruiser with 400cc engine and a power boost function that will take on modern cruisers in India. Lastly, there’s the Creon all-electric scooter. We got in touch with Vinay Harne, President - NPD at TVS Motors to understand all the three products better, and also on the future strategy of TVS Motors.