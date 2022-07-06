IN PICS: Top 5 Largest Passenger Aircraft in the World

Commercial aeroplanes market is dominated by two companies. Boeing and Airbus. The two manufacturers have produced some of the largest aircraft carriers in the world. Here are the five biggest commercial airplanes ever produced:

Airbus A380-800

The Airbus A380-800, in a single class, can carry up to 853 passengers and 644 passengers in a two-tiered class. The plane first took to the skies in April 2005. A total of 254 units of this massive aircraft was manufactured by Airbus. The company ceased the plane’s production in 2001. However, it still continues to fly under various airlines such as British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Emirate.

Boeing 747-8

In a single-class system, the Boeing 747-8 can carry 700 passengers. The plane first flew under Lufthansa airlines which ordered it in 2006. The plane has a travel range of 14,816 kilometres. One of the orders for the plane has also been made, in 2017, for the Air Force One, the official aircraft carrier of the President of the United States. It is expected to be delivered by 2024.

Boeing 747-400

Another massive member of the 747 family, the Boeing 747-400 has a passenger capacity of 660 people in a single seating system. The aircraft carrier is, now, more commonly used for transporting cargo. First launched in 1988, the aircraft carrier has a flying range of 13,446 kilometres.

Boeing 777-300

The plane took its first flight in 2004 and still continues to be a part of the fleet of airlines such as Singapore airlines and United Airlines. The plane has a seating capacity of 550 people and has a flying range of 11,135 kilometres.

Airbus A340-600

With a maximum seating capacity of 457 passengers, the Airbus A340-600 is the largest in the A340 family. Lufthansa airlines has one of the largest fleets of these airplanes. The flying range for this aircraft is 14,600 kilometres.

