In Transition Towards Electric Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Will Convert First: Naveen Munjal [Video]

While many believe that the transition of the Indian automotive industry from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EV) is already underway, almost everyone has something to say about it. That’s not it, amongst all the talk around electric vehicles, there has been several changes and announcements in order to promote the EV industry. But how much of that has been taking place on the ground? How is the consumer sentiment towards these vehicles and what are the steps that should be taken in order to help the industry further?

To find the answer to these questions, we got into a conversation with Naveen Munjal, Managing Director at Hero Electric and also the President for Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) who breaks it all down for us and gives a deep insight into the industry.

WATCH VIDEO:

