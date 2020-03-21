Your Vehicle's Infotainment Systems Is More Dangerous Than Drunk Driving: Study

Infotainment devices have driving a pleasurable experience but they do have their drawbacks. A latest study conducted by IAM RoadSmart, a UK-based road safety charity, reveals that in-vehicle infotainment might be risky and disrupt your driving performance.







In-Vehicle Information (IVI) systems were designed to improve road safety, they seem to be more harmful than expected. These systems include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.







The worrying results highlighted that these systems, used as audio or video interfaces, touchscreens or keypads, are significantly impacting driving performance. It was concluded that in-vehicle infotainment systems reduce the reaction time of drivers, compared to when they had cannabis.







In fact, this was five times worse than drunk driving at the legal limit of alcohol consumption, the study said.







Apart from reducing the reaction time, these systems also affect stopping distances, lane control and response to external stimuli.







“While previous research indicates that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto perform better than more traditional buttons and controls, the results from this latest study raise some serious concerns about the development and use of the latest in-vehicle infotainment systems,” said Neil Greig, policy and research director at IAM RoadSmart.







He focused on the point that anything that distracts a driver’s attention from the road is bad news. The study team has asked the auto industry and government to test and approve these systems for standards.

