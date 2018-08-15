English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai Santro TVC Dedicated to Indian Army Garners 189 Million Views on YouTube [Video]
The Hyundai TVC dedicated to the Indian Army and featuring Santro crossed 189 Million views on the Independence Day 2018.
Hyundai Indian Army TVC. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer has received an overwhelming response for its Brilliant Moments campaign. Celebrating 20 years in India, Hyundai released three short films in collaboration with News18.com along with two short movies high on emotion quotient on YouTube. The ‘Army with SANTRO’ movie released on July 17, 2018 and dedicated to the Indian Army has garnered more than 189 million views on Independence Day 2018. The TVC became viral by crossing 100 Million views in just 11 days, creating a world record for any automobile video.
The first Brilliant Moment film - ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ released on June 27, 2018 garnered over 100 Million views in just 17 days of its release. Hyundai revoked the Santro moniker in the Army TVC and will relaunch the hatchback this festive season.
Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The second film ‘Army with SANTRO’ which was released on July 17th evokes National Pride and Patriotism and has crossed 100 Million views in 11 days setting a new record in the Indian Corporate World and perhaps even created a World Record outside the entertainment industry. We thank all our customers and appreciate their support in making these records. We have invited our customers to share their emotional stories of Brilliant Moments with us, and their overwhelming response is a true testimony of our strong connect with them.”
