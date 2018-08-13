English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Independence Day 2018: Traffic Restrictions in Delhi - Here's What You Need to Know
Half-a-dozen roads will remain closed while traffic will be diverted on some roads on these days, police said.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and on its full dress rehearsal tomorrow while the DMRC has said parking facilities will not be available at its stations. Half-a-dozen roads will remain closed while traffic will be diverted on some roads on these days, police said. Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.
Six roads - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road - and its Link Road will be closed for general public from 5 am to 9 am on both the days, the police said.
Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take an alternative route.
North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge In the East-West corridor, the vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana.
Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15. Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 4 am to 11 am, the police said.
Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4 am to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative routes available. Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.
Also Watch
Six roads - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road - and its Link Road will be closed for general public from 5 am to 9 am on both the days, the police said.
Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take an alternative route.
North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge In the East-West corridor, the vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana.
Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15. Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 4 am to 11 am, the police said.
Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4 am to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative routes available. Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- British Tourist Fined Rs 30 Lakh for Overspeeding by Dubai Police is Unemployed and Disabled
- Fortnite Bypassing Play Store Could Cost Google More Than $50 Million This year
- Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Most Decorated Player Ever
- Sachin Tendulkar's Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale Again
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...