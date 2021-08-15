Independence Day 2021: Auto Giants With Indian Roots Spread Worldwide

India’s growth trajectory has been an inspirational one. Less than 100 years ago, the country which was brought down to shackles by the colonial domination has come a long way. It has emerged as one of the most rapidly developing countries in the world. The development in various sectors of the country has the first-world looking in wonder of the path of progress journeyed by the nation.

One such sector is the automotive industry. Here is a list of companies that are dominating the global automotive sector with their roots deeply ingrained in the Indian soil.

TATA Motors

TATA is considered as the industrial backbone of the country, with its establishment as old as the freedom of the country. Tata Motors was also one of the tributaries of this torrent of development flowing on the nation’s land. Started by J.R.D. Tata as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd., the company, was aimed at manufacturing locomotives and other engineering equipment. With its arms spread across the United Kingdom, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand, it stands monumental as the largest home-grown automobile manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp

Automobiles mainly run on double and quadruple wheels. While there are four-wheeler giants helping the world go places, the two-wheeler sector is tightly gripped by Hero MotoCorp. The company was laid into existence in 1983 as a conglomeration between Japan’s Honda Motor Group and India’s Hero Group. The joint venture has not only birthed the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world but also the most prosperous companies in and around the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Another company treading neck and neck with the biggest auto manufacturers around the world, Mahindra Automotive, falls under the nine segments that the Mahindra & Mahindra heads. The journey was initiated with the confluence of Mahindra and Ford in 1996 to manufacture passenger-centric vehicles. From there, Mahindra Automotive has produced vehicles for various purposes such as industrial, agricultural, and personal.

TVS Motor Company

With its headquarters in Chennai, TVS is contributing to the auto sector of the country in a massive manner. From churning out XL100 for the commoners of the nation to introducing an entry-level sports bike in the skin of Apache RR 310, the journey has been a successful one. The company is a purely Indian-born manufacturer shining in tri-colour on the worldwide platform.

