Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka are the top three adopters of electric vehicles, but Telangana, the youngest state in India, is also promoting sustainable mobility to accelerate EV adoption with the introduction of Hyderabad E-Mobility week and the country’s first Formula E race.

To accelerate sustainable mobility in India, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, the Cabinet Minister for IT E&C, announced India’s first new mobility-focused cluster “Telangana Mobility Valley”. According to him, this will create best-in-class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive destination for both manufacturing and R&D.

He said, “The vision for TMV has been created with active participation from the industry and academia. The state is also engaged with one of the leading consulting firms the Boston Consulting Group to help conceptualize and develop a vision for Telangana Mobility.”

“TMV also aims to facilitate companies across all the segments of sustainable mobility — 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers and above advanced cell chemistry and hydrogen fuel cells,” the minister added.

India’s First Formula E Race

The motorsports championship for electric cars, the Formula E race is going to take place in Hyderabad on Saturday. This is an important achievement for the Telangana government considering the fact that in India there are several other racing circuits.

For example, Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida hosted India’s F1 Grand Prix between 2012 and 2013. There are other race tracks such as Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai and Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

But Hyderabad’s race circuit apparently impressed Federation, said an official of Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) who was in town for a two-day inspection of the street racing circuit. Now it has become the first Indian city and 30th overall to host this electric car race after FIA partnered with the state government.

At the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, Mahindra Racing, India’s only representative in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will be on the circuit for its first home race, while competing against teams like Jaguar TCS Racing, Maserati MSG Racing and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

Here it should be noted that another Indian company, Tata Communications is the official Broadcast distribution provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E said that they will play a critical part in Formula E’s live race broadcast production and distribution and are hoping for “a positive contribution in our mission to create a more sustainable future, and further demonstrates Formula E’s technical ambition and commitment to innovation”.

Meanwhile, A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications said, “Tata Communications is in a unique position to help businesses deliver on their promise of a greener future with a digital fabric of seamlessly integrated digital solutions.”

“Our relationship with Formula E is another example of how we are enabling organisations with the power of technology to deliver ground-breaking entertainment in a sustainable and environmentally positive way. We are passionately evolving and innovating our solutions portfolio to allow Formula E to harness the power of digital and cloud with sustainability at the core,” he added.

The Impact

Even though Telangana falls behind other states in terms of EV adoption, with initiatives like this it is understood that they are also trying to promote electric vehicles in the region.

While Formula E-like events will certainly increase the interest among Indians in the sport, the initiatives like Hyderabad E-mobility week and TMV will also help in faster EV adoption.

KTR earlier said: “Hyderabad is hosting the E-mobility week to promote clean and sustainable mobility. This will be an annual fixture starting this year and it will be held every year to foster collaboration by bringing together the thought leaders, experts, and global automotive ecosystem players to chart the course of sustainable mobility for India.”

V G Anil, Head of Operations, ARENQ told News18 that while events like Formula E may not help much to promote EVs but organizing E-mobility week each year is a “good initiative” introduced by the government.

