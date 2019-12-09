India Bike Week 2019: Bajaj Introduces Husqvarna Brand in India
Bajaj Auto said it will launch Husqvarna in India as a part of its Probiking Business Unit that handles the company's premium motorcycle vertical.
Husqvarna Svartpilen. (Image source: Husqvarna)
Bajaj Auto on Friday introduced the Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India with the unveil of the all-new Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 models. Husqvarna is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world and has been in continuous production since 1903. Svartpilen and Vitpilen are bespoke Swedish motorcycles crafted to deliver high performance in a very aesthetic design, the company said in a statement.
Bajaj Auto said it will launch Husqvarna in India as a part of its Probiking Business Unit that handles the company's premium motorcycle vertical. The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 will start retailing from February 2020 onwards. KTM showrooms will be upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna high-performance motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said. "The premium motorcycling segment has seen rapid growth in India in the last five years, growing almost by 20 per cent CAGR with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance machines and lifestyle bikes with limited performance," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang, said.
"The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and for those who don't want a compromise between performance and elegant design," he added. Husqvarna is part of the KTM AG group, which owns motorcycle brands KTM and Husqvarna, where Bajaj Auto owns a 48 per cent stake.
