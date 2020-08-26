India-Bound 2020 Honda City Hybrid Unveiled in Malaysia, Expected to Arrive in India in 2021

Honda has unveiled the 2020 City for the Malaysian market, which includes a new hybrid version that is most likely to make its way to the Indian market. The i-MMD hybrid technology that is featured in the new City has been used on the international-spec Honda CR-V Hybrid and in the new-gen Honda Jazz sold abroad.

What is the i-MMD Hybrid System?

Unlike the electric motors that merely assists the petrol engine in supplying power to the wheels, that are seen on offerings of Maruti Suzuki and MG, the i-MMD is a strong hybrid that has an electric motor that sends drive to the wheel while the petrol engine assists.

Like the one that powers the Jazz e:HEV in the international markets, the i-MMD setup in the new City gets two electric motors and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 98hp and 127Nm of torque.

While the first electric motor, which is integrated with the petrol engine, provides assist and acts as an integrated starter-generator (ISG), the second electric motor provides power to the wheels. The second unit outputs 109hp and 253Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a bespoke gearbox with a single, fixed-gear ratio.

The hybrid set up is also likely to spawn three driving modes – one where the car will solely run on electric motors, one where just the ICE part is utilised and one where both of them works in tandem.

In Malaysia, the new Honda City is being offered with a 121-hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated DOHC engine – the same unit that powers the India-spec fifth-gen Honda City.