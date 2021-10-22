India-Bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Unveiled Globally, Launch Likely Next Year

After unveiling the new 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has now taken the wraps off the 2022 Ninja ZX-6R for international markets. The Japanese motorbike company’s latest offering received some minor cosmetic tweaks and also includes two new colour schemes. While the new colour options make it appear newer but that is just skin-deep, as the layout, displacement and output are the same as before.

The new paint scheme includes the Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black which is the same option found on the new Ninja ZX-10R. The new paint job gives the motorcycle a red highlights on the bodywork and rims and bold ‘6R’ graphics on the fairing, quite similar to the 10R. The other newly introduced colour option for the ZX-6R is a Twilight Blue with Diablo Black paint that comes with neon yellow pinstripes on the fairing and rims.

As mentioned earlier, the new paint updates the rest of the motorcycle remains mostly unchanged. The 2022 Ninja ZX-6R version is powered by the same inline-four, 636cc unit that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power and 70.6Nm. The four-cylinder engine is mated with a six-speed transmission that features a slip and assists clutch along with a quick-shifter.

The other list of features include traction control and riding modes, which are the same as before. The bike’s exterior feature highlights include full-LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn signals.

The new variant of the ZX-6R has already arrived in the international dealerships, however, its arrival in India will be sometime next year. For the record, the Ninja ZX-6R was discontinued in the Indian market in early 2020 as the motorcycle would only comply with the BS4 emission norms. However, it is expected that the 2022 Ninja ZX-6R will be with the BS6 compliant engine and is unlikely to receive a big bump in pricing over the previous model. The previous version of the ZX-6R retailed close to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

