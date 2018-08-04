India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybird with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted

Suzuki has showcased the hybrid version of its vastly popular Swift hatchback. The Hybrid variant of the Swift was shown at the currently ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018. The hybrid hatchback has been on sale in Japan since July 2017 and could possibly come to India in the future. Reports have already confirmed that Maruti Suzuki will launch its first electric car in India by 2020 and also plans to convert its current range into hybrid electrics to be prepared for future emission laws.In Japan, the Swift hybrid comes in two variants: Swift Hybrid SG and Swift Hybrid SL. The hybrid model pairs standard 91hp 1.2-litre petrol motor to a 10 kW Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) gearbox. In addition to driving assist with its motor function, the system automatically stops the engine and switches to EV driving when the vehicle is running at a constant speed or during creeping.The system on the Swift hybrid offers two driving modes to let the driver select between brisk driving, and driving with priority on fuel efficiency by increasing the frequency of EV driving. The company claims the car to provide a high fuel efficiency of 32.0km/L. The vehicle weight is kept within 1,000kg.Swift HYBRID SL variant is equipped with paddle shift. Plus, it comes with standard equipment of advanced safety features including the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect pedestrians and vehicles ahead, as well as SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.