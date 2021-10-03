India-Bound All-New Jeep Grand Cherokee Makes Debut Ahead of Launch in Mid-2022

The all-new India-bound Jeep Grand Cherokee was finally revealed earlier this week. The two-row Grand Cherokee is the second model of the latest-generation Grand Cherokee line-up that also features the three-row Grand Cherokee L that made its debut a few months ago. The SUV will go into the fifth generation of the model and it promises to be the carmaker’s best offering until now in the off-road capability.

The new SUV stands 294mm shorter than the Grand Cherokee L, and with one less row of seats it has almost the same features as the Grand Cherokee L iteration. Both models do look quite alike, but a closer look reveals few styling differences. The new SUV’s dashing design may be similar to the Compass and the Meridian. Also, among the new changes are air curtains, active grille-shutters, and redesigned rear pillars among others.

Similarities extend to the interiors as well; this version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen rooted in the dashboard. Additionally, it also sports an even bigger 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Added highlights include a wireless smartphone charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10-inch head-up display, and rear seat entertainment screens.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a 290hp Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 petrol engine and a 357hp 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Both units are expected to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV now gets Jeep’s 4xe technology, which is seen on the Wrangler. The 4xe plug-in hybrid variant draws power from a 400V 17kWh battery that generates an output of 375 hp and can give an electric-only range of 40km.

The Grand Cherokee, for the first time, will be assembled in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The company has lined up two models for the Indian market, first will be the Meridan SUV, which will go on sale by mid-2022. Whereas the Grand Cherokee is also slated to come to India in 2022, however, the automaker has not announced a definite timeline for its launch

