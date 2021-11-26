India-Bound Benelli TRK 800 Adventure Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2021 - Details Here

Italian motorbike manufacturer Benelli chose the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show to unveil its latest offering - Benelli TRK 800. Dubbed as the flagship ADV from Benelli, the TRK 800 has many things that its younger sibling TRK 502 missed. Despite being taller than its predecessor, the TRK 800 is almost 10 kg lighter. This doesn’t mean that its kerb weight of 226 kg can be taken lightly. Giving more power to the bike is a 754cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine capable of producing 75 hp along with a peak torque of 67 Nm at 6500 rpm, reported Express Drives.

Compared to the TRK 502, Benelli has also made the TRK 800 sharper and more desirable by adding integrated LED indicators, while the visual appeal is enhanced by the longer tank extensions.

Despite being lighter, the TRK 800 stands tall with its seat height of 834 mm compared to the exact 800 mm of TRK 502. Benelli has placed tubular steel trellis frames and sourced fully adjustable 50 mm Marzocchi forks for the wheels. The twin 320 mm discs in the front combined with a rear 260 mm disc help in easy stoppages.

Coming to the fuel tank, the 22-litre storage facilitates long journeys with minimum stops. After its launch at the EICMA, also known as the Milan Motorcycle Shows, the TRK 800 will first arrive in the European markets in the second half of 2022. The Indian buyers will have to wait a little longer as Benelli plans to launch the TRK 800 here in early 2023.

The EICMA 2021 which saw the launch of several new motorcycles, began on November 23, and will conclude on November 28. Earlier it was rumoured that the event may be delayed or cancelled due to another wave of Covid-19 hitting Italy. However, the Milan Motorcycle Shows underwent as planned, and facilitated the launch of new models such as the 2022 Suzuki Katana, two MV Agusta adventure bikes and Aprilia’s new 125cc ADV scooter.

