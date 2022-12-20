India-Bound Hyundai Ai3 Micro-SUV Spotted Ahead of Auto Expo 2023 Debut, Details Here

Hyundai is all set to launch its highly-anticipated Ai3 micro-SUV in the Indian market to rival the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Recently, it was spied for the first time in South Korea and reports suggest that the South Korean carmaker is readying the Ai3 for launch in India.

The highly lucrative Indian market has witnessed tremendous sales of small SUVs. Therefore, introducing the Ai3 micro-SUV is an attractive proposition for the brand. Reportedly, Hyundai Ai3 micro-SUV will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 in January. It is worth mentioning that Hyundai has internally codenamed the car as Ai3 and it will be introduced with a different name.

Hyundai Ai3 Micro-SUV Design

The Ai3 will have a more SUVish design which will cater to SUV enthusiasts. The micro-SUV features a split-headlamp set-up with LED daytime running lamps at the top. At the rear, it seems to have an angular design for its tail-lamps and the rear bumper gives a sporty look to the vehicle.

Hyundai is expected to throw in all the bells and whistles in the car which could include a sunroof and futuristic digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Ai3 Micro-SUV Platform and Dimensions

The new micro-SUV will be based on the same platform that underpins the Grand i10 Nios and the popular Aura compact sedan.The South Korea-spec Hyundai Casper measures 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width and 1,575mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2400. However, the India-spec Ai3 micro SUV is likely to measure around 3.7-3.8 meters in length and will feature a longer wheelbase. The Ai3 is likely to have more cabin space than the Casper.

Hyundai Ai3 Micro-SUV Engine

This new micro-SUV will probably come with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which is currently seen in the Venue, Grand i10 and Aura. This engine has very good mileage. Considering the rising fuel costs, Hyundai might also introduce a CNG variant of the Ai3 micro SUV in India.

