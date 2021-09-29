India-Bound Kawasaki Z650RS Unveiled Globally - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Japanese motorbike company Kawasaki unveiled the retro version of the Z650 model on Monday. Officially called Z650RS, the vintage-looking model is likely to be available in India later this year. Unlike its elder sibling Z900RS, the Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to have a wider consumer base since it will arrive in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The Z900RS is most likely to be offered as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India. The Kawasaki Z650RS will cost around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki is offering the riders what it says is the “distilled spirit of RETROVOLUTION”. The Japanese manufacturer shared a video reveal on YouTube detailing the specs of the bike. “Distinctive styling notes like a classic round LED headlight, needle instrumentation, 70’s influenced bodywork and colours, plus a twin-cylinder engine, create a stunning neo-retro segment reference point,” Kawasaki Motors said in the description box.

Talking about the design, this retro classic is heavily inspired from its larger sibling Z900RS with similarities like round headlight, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, circular rear-view mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Kawasaki has kept the wheelbase slightly shorter at 1405 mm when compared to its sister model Z650 (1410 mm). However, a stretched tail section makes the retro classic 10 mm longer than Z650. Additionally, Z650RS is also ahead of its original in the height department. The taller and wider handlebar shot up the height from 1065 mm to 1115 mm. Despite the height and length, the newer model is 1 kg lighter with kerb weight of 187 kg.

The retro classic runs on the 650cc engine with a tubular steel frame. It is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor, also found in Z650, which can deliver 67.3 bhp at 8000 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle reportedly has a top speed of 191 kmph.

