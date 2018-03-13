English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-bound Toyota Yaris Sedan Launched in the UAE for Rs 10.60 Lakh

Like the India-spec model, the Toyota Yaris in the UAE is powered by only a 1.5-Litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 13, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
India-bound Toyota Yaris Sedan Launched in the UAE for Rs 10.60 Lakh
Toyota Yaris at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Toyota, through its local distributor Al-Futtaim Motors, has launched the Toyota Yaris sedan in the UAE for a starting price tag of AED 59,900 (Rs 10.60 Lakh). Toyota also sells the Yaris hatchback in the Middle-East country, and hence calling the three-boxed version as the Yaris sedan. Like the India-spec model, the Toyota Yaris in the UAE is powered by only a 1.5-Litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine.

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, Toyota confirmed that the India-spec model will only be powered by a petrol motor, and they don’t have any plan to launch Diesel Yaris anytime soon. There are some reports suggesting Toyota might axe a diesel engine from the entire lineup in the coming years, given how countries are pursuing diesel ban.


This four-cylinder mill produces 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox which is standard in the UAE. However, Indian buyers will have an option of 6-speed manual transmission. The UAE-spec version is rated at a fuel economy of 20 kmpl.

The Indian-spec Yaris features automatic, projector headlamps with LED light guide, LED DRLs, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, tail lamps with LED light guide and Shark-fin antenna.

Inside the cabin are many first-in-segment features like a 8-way power driver’s seat, roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination and flat floor. Other features include 4.2-inch MID, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and gesture control, paddle shifters, dual rear power outlets, rear-seat armrest with two cupholders and leather upholstery.

On the electronic front, the Toyota Yaris gets tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, VSC, TRC, HAC and reverse camera.

Toyota is expected to launch the vehicle in May 2018, with bookings starting from next month. Expect a price tag of Rs 7 Lakh for the base variant.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
