India-Bound Toyota Yaris TRD Variant Unveiled

The Toyota Yaris TRD is developed by Toyota Racing Development and gets a number of sporty body parts for a more dynamic styling.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 28, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD variant. (Image: Paultan)
At Bangkok Motor Show 2018 Japanese Automaker Toyota has unveiled the TRD variant of Toyota Yaris Ativ. The car will be launched in India next month by the name of Toyota Yaris. The Toyota Yaris TRD is developed by Toyota Racing Development and gets a number of sporty body parts for a more dynamic styling. At the front, the Toyota Yaris TRD variant gets underbody spoilers with red accents and thicker fog lamps that surrounds the front. At the rear end, the car gets black bumper valance and black trunk lid spoiler. Surprisingly, the car gets the same alloy wheels as on the regular model but the side skirts provide the car a more aggressive stance.

Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD variant. (Image: Paultan)

The Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD variant is powered by 3NR-FE 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i engine that produces 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The four-cylinder petrol engine comes mated to continuously variable transmission (CVT).

As per various reports on the internet, Toyota will sell limited units of the Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD with the same specs as unveiled at Bangkok Motor Show 2018. Currently, in India, Toyota sells TRD sportive edition of its most-selling full-grown SUV Fortuner in India. It is expected that during the launch of Yaris sedan in India, Toyota will also introduce TRD variant in India with different specifications.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
