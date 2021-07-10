Come July 15, those wanting to travel to Dubai will be able to do so as flights between Indian and Dubai are set to commence. It was on April 24 when travel from India to Dubai was suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus spreading across the country and after multiple changes at the suspension that was put in place, it is only now that Dubai flights can be booked. However, as per an Indian Express report citing the Khaleej Times, only some routes will be made operational as UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) continues to maintain its status quo when it comes to the indefinite suspension of inbound flights from India that was put in place under further notice.

Special international flights, however, have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 despite the services being suspended in India since March 23, under the air-bubble arrangements that were put in place since July 2020. This includes pacts with as many as 24 countries which includes the likes of the US, the UK, France and more. As per this pact, special international flights can be conducted between the two countries.

Coming to the flights to Dubai starting July 15, the Economy and First Class tickets on Emirates has already been sold out, as reported by The Indian Express. The report goes on to mention that the ticket price for the Emirates Business Class is Rs 1.05 lakh and the cost of the Vistara Business class is Rs 45,000 for the 9 PM flight whereas it will cost Rs 80,000 for the 7:30 PM flight. Economy Class prices stand at Rs 23,077 and Rs 58,507 for Vistara and Emirates, respectively. The Lufthansa flight, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 3.9 lakh on July 15, says the report citing makemytrip prices.

There are more options to chosen from on July 16, however, as those interested can choose between Vistara (Rs 10,902, Rs 16,992 and Rs 19,269), Air India Express (Rs 14,804), Flydubai (Rs 23,404), Emirates (Rs 39,238), IndiGo (Rs 15,607, Rs 23,587, Rs 19,399), Spicejet (Rs 46,918), Qatar Airways (Rs 65,369) and Lufthansa (Rs 3,89,690).

If you are looking at flights from Mumbai, Vistara tickets will cost Rs 21,776 and Rs 20,507, for a July 15 flight. IndiGo has also started accepting bookings for the same through their website with prices starting at Rs 21,767 for a connecting flight and Rs 23,402 for a direct flight on July 16.

