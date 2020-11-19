India Establishes Air Bubble Agreement With Ethiopia, International Flights to 22 Countries Now

India has signed air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia, increasing the number of countries under air bubble agreement to 22. International flights from both nation states will fly between the two countries. While Addis Ababa International Airport situated in the capital of Ethiopia will be the base for flights between the two countries, its not yet clear about the Indian cities from where flights to and from Ethiopia will fly.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote - "Attention travellers! An air travel arrangement has been established between India and Ethiopia. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly."

India has now formalized air bubble arrangements with a total of 22 countries adding places like Tanzania, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Oman on the list along side earlier done agreements with countries like USA, Canada, France, Germany, among others. Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri earlier mentioned that Government is in discussion with more countries for similar arrangements.

Air Bubble agreement is a bilateral air corridor being established between various countries to ease travel restrictions amidst travel ban imposed by various countries due to coronavirus. Despite the ban, India was among the first few nations to start repatriation drive as early as May to bring back stranded Indians. Soon after, Air Bubbles were established to further ease the travel.

As the government is easing the lockdown further to open up the economy, more and more people are flying in and out of the country for all sorts of purposes, right from business travel to education travel and even for tourist activities. These steps to ease down the lockdown are listed in monthly SOP guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).