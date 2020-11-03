India Establishes Air Bubble Agreement With Rwanda, International Flights to 21 Countries Now

India has signed air bubble arrangement with Rwanda, increasing the number of countries under air bubble agreement to 21. International flights from both the sides will fly between the two countries. While Kigali International Airport situated in Kigali, capital of Rwanda will be the base for flights between the two countries, its not yet clear about the Indian cities from where flights to and from Rwanda will fly.

India has now formalized air bubble arrangements with a total of 21 countries adding places like Tanzania, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Oman on the list along side earlier done agreements with countries like USA, Canada, France, Germany, among others.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri earlier mentioned that Government is in discussion with more countries for similar arrangements.

Air Bubble agreement is a bilateral air corridor being established between various countries to ease travel restrictions amidst travel ban imposed by various countries due to coronavirus. Despite the ban, India was among the first few nations to start repatriation drive as early as May to bring back stranded Indians. Soon after, Air Bubbles were established to further ease the travel.

Till now, govt has facilitated the repatriation and international travel of over 20 lakh people through different means since 6th May 2020. Minister Puri said that under Vande Bharat Mission, 17,11,128 people have travelled back to India and 2,97,536 people have travelled out of India.

As the government is easing the lockdown further to open up the economy, more and more people are flying in and out of the country for all sorts of purposes, right from business travel to education travel and even for tourist activities. These steps to ease down the lockdown are listed in monthly SOP guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).