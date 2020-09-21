India Expands Air Bubble Agreements to 10 Countries Including USA, Canada, UK, UAE and More

India has now entered into Air Bubble agreements with 10 countries around the world. These include USA, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Maldives, UAE, Qatar, Afghanistan and Bahrain.

Here are the key things you need to know about the Air Bubbles agreements:

- These are temporary agreements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

- They are reciprocal in nature i.e. airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

- Tickets for the flights are sold through the airlines' website, travel agents and Global Distribution Systems.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on international flight operations to and from India. The Indian aviation and health infrastructure is currently trying its best to efficiently handle the large scale Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble operations. The aviation ministry has said that the limited quarantine and other related health facilities to be provided by the State Governments is a factor that has to be taken into account before regular commercial scheduled international operations are allowed.

This information was given in a written reply by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) Civil Aviation, in Lok Sabha.