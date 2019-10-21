India’s First All Women-Run Automobile Service Station Inaugurated by Mahindra in Jaipur
Mahindra and Mahindra has also waived the technical training fee for its women employees.
This is part of the company’s larger initiative named ‘Pink Collars’ to promote recruitment of women in core productive roles (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced the inauguration of India’s first all-women-run automobile service workshop in Jaipur. This is part of the company’s larger initiative named ‘Pink Collars’ to promote the recruitment of women in core productive roles across the company’s automobile workshops. Powered by a team of 9 women, the Compact Qwik (CQ) outlet is a category of Mahindra authorized two-bay urban workshop that caters to scheduled services. Owned and operated by Mahindra’s channel partner, Kalyan Motors in Jaipur, the Compact Qwik workshop is now run by a team of women in roles such as technicians, service advisors, drivers, part managers and security guards.
Speaking on the initiative Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “At Mahindra, we are delighted to inaugurate India’s first-ever automobile workshop powered entirely by women. We call the initiative “Pink Collars”. Through this, we aim to skill and empower more women, which will result in a gender-diverse and inclusive workforce in our workshops.”
The promise of “Qwik” service at a CQ outlet requires two technicians to work in tandem on one vehicle following standard operating procedures & maximizing productivity. Mahindra is committed to scaling up the drive of inducting women employees at its authorized workshops with inclusive policies for women at its channel partners. The company has waived off the technical training fee of women dealer employees and encourages dealers to recruit women as one-third of their trainees.
