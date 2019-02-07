English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's First Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Drool Worthy
Bulleteer Customs is already known to have created memorable Royal Enfield customisations in India, and this modified Interceptor 650 seems to follow suit.
The 'Hooligan' at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...
Royal Enfield had launched the much-awaited 650 Twins – the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in India last year. Ever since its launch, both the bikes have made quite the splash in the Indian market. However, there hasn't been an example of the 650cc bike being modified so far. As we know, Royal Enfield motorcycles are a fast favourite among customizers and modification shops across India. Now that they are slowly and steadily making their way to the international market, independent customizers are picking up this classic ageless product and giving making it look drool-worthy.
The 'Hooligan' at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Enter Bulleteer Customs! This modification house has created a scrambler styled bike based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which to put it plainly, looks drop dead gorgeous. Bulleteer Customs is already known to have created memorable Royal Enfield customisations in India, and this modded Interceptor 650 seems to follow suit. It has been named 'Hooligan' by the modification house, and there couldn't be a more appropriate name for the modified bike. Interestingly, there's even a knuckle duster attached to the front brake lever! How cool is that?
When it comes to looks, the bike takes the look of a typical scrambler with thick-walled tyres, mid-mounted exhaust pipe and a minimalistic design overall. The front gets gold-finished USD forks with a short fender and a new disk brake unit. There's also a new headlight which is completely LED and the all-digital instrument console. The tail light is housed in a piston which belongs to the legendary Yamaha RD 350.
The 'Hooligan' at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
There's a new seat as well which has a tan shade and is a single piece unit. The paint job is also done tastefully with the white and black combination and tank with vertical stripes also look dapper. What really takes the looks to another level is the twin-scrambler-styled exhaust pipes.
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 'Hooligan' at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Enter Bulleteer Customs! This modification house has created a scrambler styled bike based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which to put it plainly, looks drop dead gorgeous. Bulleteer Customs is already known to have created memorable Royal Enfield customisations in India, and this modded Interceptor 650 seems to follow suit. It has been named 'Hooligan' by the modification house, and there couldn't be a more appropriate name for the modified bike. Interestingly, there's even a knuckle duster attached to the front brake lever! How cool is that?
View this post on Instagram
HOOLIGAN 650 walkaround ! This beasts got a Royal Enfield 535 piston for a speedometer housing and an RD 350 Piston machined into a tail light , both these legends of the past came to mind while creating this Custom 650 twin so just had to incorporate them in the build , and to do justice to the HOOLIGAN theme we've added a knuckle duster to the front brake lever just in case a brawl breaks out ! @royalenfield @interceptortwin @adityamalaker @adrian_sellers @royalenfield_650 @royalenfield_twins
When it comes to looks, the bike takes the look of a typical scrambler with thick-walled tyres, mid-mounted exhaust pipe and a minimalistic design overall. The front gets gold-finished USD forks with a short fender and a new disk brake unit. There's also a new headlight which is completely LED and the all-digital instrument console. The tail light is housed in a piston which belongs to the legendary Yamaha RD 350.
The 'Hooligan' at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
There's a new seat as well which has a tan shade and is a single piece unit. The paint job is also done tastefully with the white and black combination and tank with vertical stripes also look dapper. What really takes the looks to another level is the twin-scrambler-styled exhaust pipes.
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
- Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results