India Gets Its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner; A Look Inside the Vistara's New Plane with Wi-Fi - Watch Video

India is at the centre of aviation boom with ever increasing air travelers, both domestic and international. While government pushed schemes like RCS-UDAN are connecting smaller cities for air travel, it’s actually the international travel where Indian aviation industry has seen a significant jump. Not only national air carrier Air India, but also budget airlines like Indigo, GoAir all are operating international routes.

Now Vistara, a venture between India’s Tata Group and Singapore International Airlines aims to make a mark on the international routes and give a unique flying experience to flyers. In a short span of operation, Vistara has carved a niche for itself as an airline giving world class service in domestic route, making it a preferred choice among many flyers. Right from well maintained aircrafts to quality food and world class service Vistara has proved that Indian airlines can give you a unique flying experience.

Taking this forward, Vistara announced its international operations last year and within no time, is servicing 5 international destinations including Thailand, Dubai and Singapore. Vistara now wants to fly longer routes and has acquired its first wide body aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the first among 6 Dreamliners in pipeline. While Vistara has not announced the destinations, the 14000 km range of the Dreamliner suggest it can fly to places like London, Tokyo or Paris.

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

This Boeing plane is also India’s first 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. We recently got a chance to look at the aircraft from inside. The brand new plane flew from Boeing’s facility in the Everett, US and reached India's IGI airport in Delhi. It wears the same livery as the rest of the Vistara jets, an all white paint with a purple tail and golden star.

Inside, Vistara’s 787-9 Dreamliner gets a 299 seater cabin in three seating configurations. Upfront are the business seats in 1+2+1 configuration, followed by premium economy with 2+3+2 seating arrangement and economy with 3+3+3 arrangement. While all the seats are spacious, the highlight are the business class seats. All seats in business class have direct aisle access, and can be converted to a full flatbed. These seats will get a 18-inch screen, cocktail table among other services.

The premium economy will get 13-inch screens and the economy will get 12-inch screens for each seat. Not only this, the aircraft will be the first aircraft in India to offer Wi-Fi services over the Indian airspace, once the govt gives a nod. The aircraft also gets mood lighting to relax you and reduce jet lag.

Since Vistara is in talks to finalize the international routes, they have started to fly the 787-9 on the Delhi-Mumbai route for now. Vistara will soon get its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and we can’t wait to fly in one of these magnificent airlines.