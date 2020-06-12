India is a Resilient Country, Luxury Car Market Will Bounce Back Soon: Mercedes-Benz|Interview

With the auto dealerships being opened and the production resumed at limited capacity, automakers are hoping for market to bounce back again. Reeling under the pressure for the last 1 year, COVID-19 further dented the possibilities of a bounceback anytime soon. Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India candidly accepted that the lost sales of three months will be hard to recover and we can only hope for a better 2021.

We recently interviewed the Mr Iyer as Mercedes-Benz is among few manufacturers in India who have been launching vehicles despite negative customer sentiments. On being asked the rationale behind the launches despite the market slump, Mr Iyer said it's necessary to launch products to keep customers and market excited.

After launching the all-new GLE earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz now added two new variants to the portfolio. The GLE 450 petrol is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the locally assembled GLE 400d is priced at Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This leaves the line-up with the GLE 300d (Rs 73.70 lakh), GLE 450 (Rs 88.80 lakh), GLE 400d (Rs 89.90 lakh) and the GLE 400d Hip Hop Edition (Rs 1.25 crore).

Mercedes-Benz also launched the AMG C 63 Coupe and the AMG GT R Coupe in India. Prices for the C 63 starts at Rs 1.33 crore while the AMG GT R starts at Rs 2.48 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Both the cars displace the same V8 bi-turbo engine that displaces 3982-cc. While the C 63 is rated at 476hp and 585 Nm of torque, the AMG GT R is rated a higher at 650hp and 700Nm of torque. The engine on the C 63 is mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT, while the AMG GT R is mated to a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters.