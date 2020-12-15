India is the 5th Largest Carmaker in the World, China Tops the List With 10 Times More Production

Four wheelers is one of the most utilized form of transportation across the globe and as per estimates, close to 100 million cars are manufactured each year. Moneyshake, a UK based research firm has crunched the numbers for manufacturing and revenue across the largest brands and countries to see who is producing the most cars each minute. The data analysis by the firm reveals that India is the fifth largest car manufacturing country in the world, while China is the leading maker of four wheelers globally.

China manufactures 48.9 vehicles every minute, almost 10 times what India do. China dominates the industry, producing a massive 25.7 million vehicles each year, which is the equivalent of 48.9 motors per minute. With huge companies like SAIC and Dongfeng headquartered in China, it’s clear why it’s been the largest automotive manufacturing country for over a decade. In fact, China produces more vehicles than the USA, Japan and Germany put together.

1. China - 48.9 per minute

2. USA - 20.7 per minute

3. Japan - 18.4 per minute

4. Germany - 8.9 per minute

5. India - 8.6 per minute

In terms largest auto companies in the world, Toyota makes 19.9 vehicles per minute. Out of the 20 biggest motor manufacturers, the Toyota Motor Group tops the charts for producing the most vehicles. The Japanese automotive giant manufactures a huge 10.4 million motors per year, with its most notable divisions including Toyota and Lexus. This is equivalent to 872,000 vehicles a month, 28,000 each day or 19.9 per minute. See how many vehicles the 5 biggest brands produce each minute:

1. Toyota - 19.9 per minute

2. Volkswagen - 19.8 per minute

3. Hyundai - 13.7 per minute

4. General Motors - 13.0 per minute

5. Ford - 12.2 per minute

It would take 12 years in the UK and 9 years in the US to make as much as Toyota and Volkswagen do every minute

As the largest motor manufacturing groups, it’s unsurprising that Toyota and Volkswagen make the most revenue, too. But the amount is staggering, at $280.5 and $275.2 billion respectively, which means both manufacturers make over $500,000 every minute.

1. Toyota - $533,676

2. Volkswagen - $523,592

3. Daimler - $359,970

4. Ford - $ 285, 198

5. Honda - $270,928

Date Source: Moneyshake