India-Made 2019 Jaguar F-Pace Petrol SUV launched at Rs 63.17 Lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) rolled out its locally-manufactured petrol version of SUV F-Pace in India priced at Rs 63.17 Lakh (ex-showroom). The latest edition of Jaguar F-PACE comes with a range of features including park assist, lane keep assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor among others. It is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine."With the launch of the locally-manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-PACE, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement."In the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar 'F-PACE' has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers," Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, JLRIL was quoted as saying in a statement.The Jaguar range in India includes XE, XF, F-PACE, XJ and F-TYPE. These models are sold through 27 outlets across the country.