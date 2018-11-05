India Made Hyundai Elite i20 Scores 3-Star Crash Rating in Global NCAP Safety Test - Video

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association (AA) South Africa has launched the second round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results and the Hyundai i20 has received 3-Star rating. The Global NCAP chose the entry-level version of the hatchback and as a result, it was fitted with at least one airbag as standard. The notable thing here is that Hyundai sells the India-made Elite i20 in South Africa as the i20.The i20 achieved a three star rating for adult occupant protection in the frontal crash test at 64km/h. The vehicle structure was rated as unstable as well as the footwell area. The protection levels ranged from marginal to good in adult occupant protection. The car offers seatbelt pretensioners for both front passengers and seatbelt reminder for the driver.Using the child seats recommended by Hyundai, the i20 achieved a two star rating for child occupant protection explained by the limited protection offered to the 3 year old dummy and lack of ISOFIX anchorages. The i20 structure is different to that of the European model. Safety equipment in South Africa does not offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side body airbags and side curtain airbags which are standard in Europe.Saul Billingsley, Executive Director of the FIA Foundation said, “The #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign introduces essential transparency to the South African car market, and these results show that consumers are still getting a raw deal. The ironically-named ‘Hardbody’ is the worst of the bunch, but all these car makers should be doing better, and offering the same high standard of safety in South Africa, and across the African continent, as they do in Europe and the US.”