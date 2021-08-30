India-Made Suzuki Swift Hatchback Receives Zero Stars in Latest Latin NCAP Crash Test

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, has released its latest round of crash test results. The Suzuki Swift made in India and Japan, with two airbags as standard achieved zero stars. The popular compact car achieved 15.53% in Adult Occupant box, 0% in Child Occupant box, 66.07% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 6.98% in Safety Assist box. The result is valid for the hatchback and sedan versions.

The Swift was tested in frontal impact and side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection. The zero stars result is explained by the poor side impact protection and an open door during the test, lack of UN32 rear impact test leading to low whiplash score, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test. Pedestrian protection performance showed a reasonable level. This car would not pass regulation UN95 requirements due to door opening.

The Swift is sold in Europe with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, while the model in Latin America is not offered with side body and head airbags and ESC as standard. The Latin American version of the Swift still offers standard a lap belt in the rear centre seating position despite the well-known high injuries risks of its use. In India, the Swift gets dual airbags and ABS.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said “It is disappointing and upsetting such poor safety performances offered by Renault and Suzuki to Latin American consumers. Latin NCAP calls and encourages Renault and Suzuki to dramatically improve these models standard safety very soon. Latin American consumers are forced to pay more than the basic price to get to the same safety specs that Renault/Dacia and Suzuki offer as standard in markets like Europe and in some cases they are not even available in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Basic vehicle safety, which is standard in mature economies markets, is a right that Latin American consumers should claim without having to pay extra for them. These safety features act like vaccines for one of the most severe pandemics like road traffic injuries and fatalities. Consumers have the right to receive the same vaccine supplied anywhere else without having to pay more for it”.

