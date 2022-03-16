India Needs to Increase Women in Aviation from 15% to 50%: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday said that India has a rich heritage of women in aviation; with 15% women pilots while the average global rate is only 5%. He added that women’s role in aviation, however, needs to be increased from 15% to 50%.

Scindia was addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Women in Aviation India (WAI), a non-profit organization, where at least 30 women “achievers" who have played “significant role in the aviation sector" were felicitated. The event was also attended by Usha Padhee, Joint secretary MOCA and Rajiv Bansal, secretary, MOCA.

At the event, women in the fields of drone technology, aerospace, defence services, flight safety, cargo, heavy equipment operations and civil engineering among other fields related to aviation were recognized for their contribution.

Scindia said, “The role of women is not confined to airport and airplanes only and the number of women being recognised today is only a drop in the ocean…Our country has a rich heritage of women in aviation; 15% of our pilots are women while the average global rate is only 5%. But we need to do much more and shift our parameters to bring this 15% to 50%. We all need to start at the grassroots by making STEM education accessible.”

Speaking at the event, Radha Bhatia, president, Women in Aviation (India chapter) said, India’s biggest problem today is that of unemployment and increasing participation in tourism and aviation might be one of the answers. “We should all come together to provide maximum opportunities to all in an endeavour to put women in the forefront," she added.

